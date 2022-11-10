Stay away from drugs, pupils warned

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 10 – Pupils have been warned against alcohol and drug abuse.

The warning was given by Oshana’s director of education, Hileni Amukana after her office received reports that some pupils from various schools were coming to school under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Others reportedly take drinking and smoking breaks between lessons.

“When the pupils were interrogated, some said they cannot go to school without smoking; they cannot stay the whole day without smoking and therefore sneak out to the bathroom to smoke while some cut the fence to leave the school,” the director said.

Amukana was speaking during a meeting with some of the errant pupils, their parents and other stakeholders to mitigate strategies that will assist the pupils in stopping alcohol and drug abuse.

Amukana said pupils in Grade 8 were also involved in substance abuse.

She said some pupils had admitted addiction and needed help with some claiming their parents also know of their addiction.

The director said some pupils had been found with dagga and cigarettes at school.

“Some pupils were found in possession of dagga, others were caught with boxes of Yes cigarettes some of which were still unused,” the director said.

Amukana also warned pupils against bullying others and urged parents to include this when they seek psychosocial support for pupils abusing drugs.

The director told pupils that the drugs do not only affect those who are using them but also affect the whole school.

“My duty is to make sure that I protect every child and make sure that the child is not only taught the contents of the curriculum to pass the examination but also has good manners and values and good behaviour,” she stressed.

The director appealed to pupils and parents to make use of the police suggestion boxes to report those selling drugs.

“What is happening in the schools is unacceptable, drugs have destroyed schools. Please help us find the people who are selling you these drugs. Stop taking drugs, stop taking alcohol, you are destroying your own future,” stressed Amukana.

Amukana said anyone caught with drugs on school premises could be fined N$6 000 or two years imprisonment or both.