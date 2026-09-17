China’s defense minister calls for deeper China-Africa defense cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 17 — Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday called for further efforts to strengthen defense cooperation between China and Africa.

Dong made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the 4th China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing.

Defense officials and military representatives from the African Union and 41 African countries, as well as diplomatic envoys to China, attended the forum.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, Dong said China and Africa have stood together in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism and worked together to promote peace and development, forging a path of defense cooperation marked by mutual support and shared security.

Security cooperation between China and Africa benefits both sides and contributes to global stability, Dong said, urging efforts to carry forward the traditional friendship and pursue long-term cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit.

The Chinese military stands ready to work with African countries to strengthen strategic coordination, improve all-round and multi-level defense exchange mechanisms, deepen regional maritime security cooperation, and enhance defense capabilities in emerging fields, Dong said.

He also called for more practical outcomes from defense cooperation to help build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

China is an important partner for African countries, the African representatives attending the forum said, expressing appreciation for China’s assistance and support in defense and military development.

African countries are willing to continue strengthening defense and security cooperation with China and contribute to developing relations between Africa and China, said the participants. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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