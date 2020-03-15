NUST Mid-term break moved to March 16-20 2020 Amid COVID-19.

Windhoek March 15-Namibia University of Science and Technology ‘s mid-term break that was scheduled for 06 – 10 April 2020 has been shifted to this coming week of 16 – 20 March 2020, according to NUST statement that was issued today. The statement continues as follows :

Please note, as per the NUST Rules and Regulations, the semester break is only applicable to all students and all Academic Staff. This is therefore not applicable

to Administrative Staff.

However, Administrative Staff may have the option of putting in leave for the mid-term break

after consulting their Directors and; in line with the HR policies and procedures. Consequently, there will be no assessments, test and assignments due and no classes

scheduled, including block release lessons, during the mid-term break. The Library, Regional Centres and lecture rooms will be closed during the mid-term break. The NUST Hotel shall remain open. All administrative online services will remain accessible. Students are advised to do Electronic

Fund Transfer (EFT) payments to the University’s account instead of payments at the Cashier

or the COLL Regional Centres. Large gatherings will not be permitted for the next 29 days. This is also applicable to Faculty

and departmental meetings and all meetings and events on the NUST Calendar during this

period. Clarity will be provided after further consultation if this will also be applicable to

classes with large student numbers. The Graduation Ceremonies, scheduled for 29 and 30 April 2020, have been postponed to

coincide with the October 2020 Graduation Ceremonies. The new dates will be

communicated in due course. Students who are due to graduate in April 2020, will be able to pick up their certificates on

campus or at a Regional Centre. The specifics dates and times will be announced at a later

stage. The Awards Ceremony scheduled for 27 April 2020, will be held in October 2020, the specific

time and date is yet to be announced. Travelling for official matters has been suspended for the next 29 days for all staff and

students. Moreover, staff and students are encouraged to carefully consider the risk before

travelling internationally in their private capacity. Students, including international students in the Hostels should kindly contact the Hostel

Committee for further details. Should any staff or student experience any symptoms of COVID-19, immediately contact your

supervisor and self-quarantine.

Kindly notify your respective stakeholders of the above decisions. This is an unusual period, hence the

University’s operations will inevitably be disrupted. Therefore, all staff and students are called upon

to support Management to contain the situation to the highest degree possible. It is important to

note that Academic staff are encouraged to work from home, during the mid-semester break.

It remains the University’s core mandate to serve our students and staff, to the best of our ability,

despite these unfortunate situations. All enquiries must be done via email or telephonically and not

in person. A 24-hour hotline will be availed as soon as possible.

Finally, staff and students are encouraged to keep a close eye on the University’s social media

platforms for further updates, as this is the quickest way to communicate (Facebook –

@NUSTNamibia; Twitter – @NUST Namibia; Instagram – official.nust.na)

