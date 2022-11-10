Nghaamwa ploughs back into education

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 9 Nov. – Education is the biggest investment any Namibian can make for a Namibian child as the rewards come plenty.

Former governor of Ohangwena region, Usko Nghaamwa continues his support towards the education sector when he donated fencing materials worth more than N$117 000 to Onakaale Combined School, in Otunganga circuit of Ohangwena region on Tuesday.

Nghaamwa told those in attendance that it makes him happy to see a Namibian child being taught in a conducive environment.

He encouraged pupils to study very hard for them to secure a better future.

Nghaamwa previously helped with the construction of a school library and the acquisition of a refrigerator and satisfied other needs at the school.

During the handover on Tuesday, Nghaamwa promised to reward the school’s best performing pupils and teachers.

The overall best performing pupil will get N$55 000 while the second best will walk away with N$25 000.

On the other hand, the best English teacher will be rewarded N$16 000 and an amount of N$8 000 will be given to the best mathematics teacher.