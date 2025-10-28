Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica (Special for CAFS) Namibia wins global investment promotion award for green hydrogen strategy
(Special for CAFS) Namibia wins global investment promotion award for green hydrogen strategy
AfricaEducationEnergyNationalScience

(Special for CAFS) Namibia wins global investment promotion award for green hydrogen strategy

October 28, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28– The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) clinched an international award under the Innovative Investment Promotion Campaign category at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies Investment Excellence Awards 2025.

The board was specifically recognized for its exemplary and strategic work in promoting green hydrogen as an emerging sector for foreign direct investment in Namibia, the NIPDB said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The award category recognizes the execution of strategic coordination of a targeted approach to attract investment in a specific sector, which includes the development of promotional materials, identification of potential investors, facilitation of investor visits, and effectiveness in investor engagement,” said NIPDB Spokesperson Catherine Shipushu.

Namibia, in September at the Global African Hydrogen Summit held in the capital, Windhoek, announced plans to mobilize about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars for green hydrogen projects.

Furthermore, Namibia also launched its first large-scale, solar-powered hydrogen production plant, marking a major step in the country’s push for green industrialization.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Global cybersecurity firm teams up with NUST Faculty

March 2, 2022

Zambia to export surplus electricity to Namibia, Zimbabwe

July 20, 2022

Namibia launches book that chronicles COVID-19 impact on...

March 11, 2023

Namibia Oil Discoveries: A Boon for the Country

November 25, 2023

Demand for driving lessons rises dramatically

August 16, 2022

Qatar Airways introduces flights to Zimbabwe

August 7, 2021

It’s a WRAP! Congratulations to the MTF Academy...

April 9, 2021

South Africa’s quarterly employment down

September 29, 2021

(Special for CAFS) COVID-19 hampers the fight against...

June 4, 2021

Teachers not ready for resumption of face-to-face classes...

July 30, 2020
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.