(Special for CAFS) Namibia wins global investment promotion award for green hydrogen strategy

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28– The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) clinched an international award under the Innovative Investment Promotion Campaign category at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies Investment Excellence Awards 2025.

The board was specifically recognized for its exemplary and strategic work in promoting green hydrogen as an emerging sector for foreign direct investment in Namibia, the NIPDB said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The award category recognizes the execution of strategic coordination of a targeted approach to attract investment in a specific sector, which includes the development of promotional materials, identification of potential investors, facilitation of investor visits, and effectiveness in investor engagement,” said NIPDB Spokesperson Catherine Shipushu.

Namibia, in September at the Global African Hydrogen Summit held in the capital, Windhoek, announced plans to mobilize about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars for green hydrogen projects.

Furthermore, Namibia also launched its first large-scale, solar-powered hydrogen production plant, marking a major step in the country’s push for green industrialization.(Xinhua)

