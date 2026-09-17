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Singapore calls for stronger global action on sustainable cooling
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Singapore calls for stronger global action on sustainable cooling

September 17, 2026

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 — Singapore on Thursday called for stronger international cooperation to expand access to sustainable cooling as rising temperatures drive greater demand for cooling.

“At a time of geopolitical tension and shifting global priorities, international cooperation on cooling matters more — not less. Now is the time to turn the Global Cooling Pledge into action,” Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said during the Global Cooling Pledge Assembly 2026 held in Singapore.

Fu said Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, while Singapore’s annual mean temperatures could rise by up to 5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.

“As temperatures rise, so will demand for cooling. Cooling already accounts for about 20 percent of global electricity use, and demand is expected to more than triple by 2050,” she said.

Fu outlined three priorities for addressing the challenge: planning for adaptation, supporting planning with policy and legislation, and building partnerships across government, business and communities.

For heat resilience, Singapore has introduced measures including a 40 million Singapore dollars (31.35 million U.S. dollars) “Adapting to Heat Impacts” research program, she said.

During heatwaves, more than 300 cooling centers will also be opened islandwide to provide residents with relief from extreme heat.

Singapore’s Heat Resilience Policy Office also coordinates efforts across government and supports a national action plan covering infrastructure, health, economic and social needs, she added.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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