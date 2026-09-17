Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China urges EU to revise discriminatory clauses in public procurement act proposal
China urges EU to revise discriminatory clauses in public procurement act proposal
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

China urges EU to revise discriminatory clauses in public procurement act proposal

September 17, 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 17 — China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday urged the European Union (EU) to revise discriminatory provisions in the proposed Public Procurement Act, voicing grave concerns over “European preference” provisions that could exclude or restrict third-country companies.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a regular press conference that China has noted the European Commission’s release of the act proposal. The proposal introduces “European preference” criteria and requires non-market factors such as security to be included in bid evaluation criteria. This means companies from other countries that do not meet these new conditions could be excluded or face certain restrictions.

China is highly concerned about this, He said.

China urges the EU side to abide by WTO rules, keep its market open, and revise the discriminatory clauses in the proposal to create a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises investing and operating in Europe, the spokesperson said.

China will closely monitor the EU’s legislative process and assess the relevant impact in a timely manner, He added.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 67
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of...

August 3, 2021

Russian forces down 753 Ukrainian drones in past...

August 4, 2026

SAUDI ARABIA-RIYADH-ANCIENT CHINESE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS-EXHIBITION (CN)

September 29, 2025

Pakistan launches 5G spectrum auction to boost digital...

March 10, 2026

Rwandan students shine at Africa Abacus Mental Math...

October 19, 2025

Afghan police seize 551 kg illegal drugs, arrest...

December 2, 2025

Computer systems sabotage suspect repatriated from Vietnam

July 20, 2026

Thailand scraps maritime agreement with Cambodia, turns to...

May 5, 2026

Israel acknowledges strikes on Syrian airbase; Syria, Türkiye...

August 19, 2026

Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington...

October 21, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.