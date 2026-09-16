U.S. dollar ticks up

NEW YORK, Sept. 17 — The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Wednesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, added 0.64 percent to 100.252 at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.147 dollars from 1.1543 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3382 dollars from 1.3481 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 155.92 Japanese yen, higher than 155.09 Japanese yen in the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.825 Swiss francs from 0.8185 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3994 Canadian dollars from 1.3917 Canadian dollars.

The U.S. dollar advanced to 9.8598 Swedish kronor from 9.7773 Swedish kronor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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