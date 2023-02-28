University of Namibia Celebrates Recent Achievements and Upcoming Events

By Benjamin Wickham

Windhoek, Feb. 28 — University of Namibia (UNAM) recently announced a series of achievements and events that have taken place on their campus. These achievements include the full cycle 4-year accreditation of the Bachelor of Accounting (Chartered Accountancy stream) programme by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) and the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) from 16 February 2023 to 16 February 2027. This is a significant milestone for the School, the accounting profession, and the Namibian nation. The accreditation signifies that the programme meets teaching and learning standards, allowing students to articulate directly into an accredited postgraduate degree.

UNAM also registered over 24,000 students to date, of which more than 4,500 are first-time students. The last day for all registration assistance required is 28 February. Additionally, the Student Leadership Induction & Elective Congress was held by the Student Representative Council (SRC) last week, and Mr Pedro Muyo-yeta has been elected as the President of the Student Representative Council 2023.

Furthermore, the UNAM Bokkies, the University ladies’ football team, beat Ramblers FC 5-1 in an FNB Women’s Super League match last Saturday. The School of Education plans to host a National Colloquium from 27 – 28 March to disseminate research findings on the Namibian boy children under participation and underachievement in education. This platform will allow the School to create awareness of educational issues affecting the boy child’s education.

The University will host a seminar organised by Namibia-Finland (NAMFIN) Research Academy, themed “Biomass-based Renewable Energy and Recycling Economy,” on 16 – 17 March. The SRC at the Eng. José Eduardo dos Santos Campus in Ongweddiva is planning an Open Day on 11 March to inspire and inform learners from more than a few invited high schools in their community about the engineering offering at the University and provide the learners with a campus tour.

Lastly, the University’s 2023 Graduation Ceremonies will take place in April, starting on 04 April in Keetmanshoop followed by 4 more towns within the month of April. The University also announced that Prof Anicia Peters, Pro-Vice Chancellor: of Research, Innovation & Development, will be leaving UNAM to become the CEO of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), and her last working day will be 28 February.

In conclusion, these achievements and events showcase the University of Namibia’s commitment to providing quality education to students and contributing to research in various fields. UNAM continues to make strides in creating an inclusive environment that fosters growth and development for all students. For more information about any of these events, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Relations Office.