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Cambodia home to 10 auto assembly plants producing 35,000 vehicles annually
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Cambodia home to 10 auto assembly plants producing 35,000 vehicles annually

September 17, 2026

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 17 — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Thursday that the Southeast Asian nation now hosts 10 operational automotive assembly plants, which collectively produce 35,000 vehicles annually.

Additionally, five more assembly factories are currently under construction across the country, he said.

“The total investment capital in this sector amounts to approximately 248 million U.S. dollars — comprising 28 percent domestic and 72 percent foreign investment — and has created a total of 2,774 skilled jobs,” Hun Manet said.

He shared these figures during a live broadcast on state-run TVK during the inauguration of the country’s 10th auto assembly plant in Kampong Chhnang province.

According to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Cambodia had a total of 1 million registered light vehicles, 317,368 heavy vehicles, and 7.25 million motorcycles and tricycles as of August 2026.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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