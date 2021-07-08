South Africa’s Zuma begins prison sentence for contempt of court

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 — South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma spent the first night of his 15-month imprisonment sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Thursday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Nxumalo said due to COVID-19 regulations, Zuma would be isolated from other prisoners for 14 days.

“Newly admitted inmates must be isolated and are later moved into the general population to take preventative measures on COVID-19,” he said.

Zuma would also not be allowed to have visitors because of the pandemic.

Nxumalo said all admission processes regulations would be properly explained to the new inmate.

“Other relevant prescripts pertaining to admitting and orientating newly incarcerated persons will also be followed and executed,” he said.

Zuma was taken to police custody around 23:00 Wednesday, an hour before the deadline the court had given the police.

He was given the 15-month sentence after defying the Constitutional Court’s order which compelled him to appear and give evidence at the State Capture Commission in February.

There are a number of legal wranglings that still remain including his rescission application to the Constitutional Court set for hearing on July 12. The Pietermaritzburg High Court will on Friday deliver judgement after Zuma challenged his 15-month imprisonment. (Xinhua)