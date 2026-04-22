Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica UNDP, Chinese firm deepen cooperation to support youth employment in Kenya
UNDP, Chinese firm deepen cooperation to support youth employment in Kenya
AfricaAsiaCurrent AffairsEducationInternationalUncategorizedUnited nationsYOUTH

UNDP, Chinese firm deepen cooperation to support youth employment in Kenya

April 22, 2026

NAIROBI, April 22 — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday signed a letter of intent with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Kenya office to upskill young Kenyans and connect them directly to industrial placements and job opportunities.

Through the NextGen.Ke program, the partnership will place 1,000 young people in private-sector roles, enabling them to refine professional skills while earning a stable monthly income.

Jean-Luc Stalon, UNDP resident representative in Kenya, said that while nearly 1 million youths enter the national job market annually, only 200,000 positions are available, and the partnership with CRBC will help bridge this gap.

He added that the program will complement ongoing initiatives spearheaded by the Kenyan government and industry partners to provide local youth with market-ready skills.

“This is the first letter of intent we are signing with CRBC Kenya office as a major private sector company in Kenya.

They have agreed to onboard 1,000 youth for a period of two years, and they will also contribute financially to the program,” Stalon said.

Du Shan, the executive general manager of CRBC Kenya office, said the firm is committed to addressing employment challenges for Kenyan youth as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

She emphasized that the NextGen.Ke program will inject vitality into Kenya’s economic and key development agenda, alongside deepening practical cooperation between China and Kenya in talent development and infrastructure upgrade.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mideast conflict rattles Japan’s auto industry

April 8, 2026

China sees jump in number of students returning...

December 11, 2025

China to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s wildlife conservation efforts

January 13, 2020

Southern Business School of Namibia – Graduation April...

April 15, 2019

Xi sends condolences to UN chief on Annan’s...

August 20, 2018

Xinhua Headlines: Belt and Road adds new momentum...

July 25, 2018

5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, no...

December 8, 2021

UN suspends humanitarian aid after attacks in Nigeria’s...

April 19, 2021

CMG holds first “Twinkle Star Project” animation tour...

June 12, 2023

South Africa’s unemployment rate increases to 32.9 pct...

May 14, 2024
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.