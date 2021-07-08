Namibia cancels 2021 Mining Expo slated for September amid 3rd COVID-19 wave

WINDHOEK, July 8 — Namibia will no longer be hosting the 2021 Mining Expo which was scheduled to take place from Sept. 1 to 2, in a physical or virtual format, an executive said Thursday.

Namibia is experiencing a devastating 3rd wave of COVID-19, which is only expected to peak in September 2021, said Veston Malango, chief executive officer of Namibia Chamber of Mines.

“A physical event in these challenging times will thus not be possible, and the safety of the mining sector, stakeholders, exhibitors, and visitors is of utmost importance to the chamber,” he added.

According to Malango, the chamber also extensively investigated and consulted with stakeholders and exhibitors on the possibility of hosting a virtual mining expo in place of a physical event.

“After careful and due consideration of the findings from consultations, the chamber has also decided not to proceed with a virtual mining expo,” he explained.

The chamber will still be hosting a virtual mining conference instead on Sept. 1, according to Malango.

Details of the conference and a program will be communicated in due course, he said, adding that the chamber looks forward to engaging in fruitful discussions with all stakeholders, media, and the general public at the event. (Xinhua)