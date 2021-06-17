Uganda’s anti-corruption unit to investigate hospitals over COVID-19 treatment costs

KAMPALA, June 17 — An anti-corruption unit in Uganda has said it will soon coordinate with other agencies to investigate hospitals which charge exorbitant prices to treat COVID-19 patients.

Edith Nakalema, head of Anti-Corruption Unit at State House, said in a tweet late Wednesday that the prices are alarming.

“Indeed alarming! We shall coordinate with police and ministry of health to question these exorbitant prices. Fighting corruption requires collective efforts and together we can make a difference,” Nakalema said.

There is a public outcry in the country over the prices charged by some hospitals in treating COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals demand payment of a deposit of 10 million shillings (about 2,816 U.S. dollars) as deposit and there after a daily charge of 1 million shillings if a patient is to be admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This comes as the Ministry of Health is warning that ICU units in the country are getting full and there is a shortage of medical oxygen.

The country is grappling with a high number of COVID-19 cases as it goes through the second wave of the pandemic.

As of June 14, the country had reported 65,631 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since March last year.

– Xinhua