Namibia’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 100,000

WINDHOEK, July 8 — The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases in Namibia has surpassed the 100,000 mark, the country’s Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced Thursday.

Shangula in a daily announcement said that the country recorded 1,193 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 101,001.

“It is very concerning that we see a sustained increase in the number of cases being reported in other regions outside the Khomas region,” he added.

Shangula urged all public members to desist from unnecessary travel and avoid attending gatherings such as funerals and weddings.

“Let us work together to protect and save the lives of the vulnerable populations in our communities who are at a higher risk of developing a serious disease, hospitalization, and death,” he said, urging everyone to get vaccinated. (Xinhua)