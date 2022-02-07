Driver in critical condition after vehicle head-on collision

MURURANI, FEB 7 – A 40-year old man who was driving a Toyota Corolla was seriously injured and is in critical condition after being involved in a head-on collision that happened on the B-8 road between Mururani and Grootfontein. According to a police report, the accident happened some 80 km before Mururani on Friday, at about 23h40.

“It is alleged that a Scania bus and a Toyota Corolla sedan vehicle collided head-on. The bus had 47 passengers on board and no one was injured. The driver of a Toyota Collora sedan who was the only occupant in the vehicle, a 40

years old Namibian male was seriously injured and in a critical condition.”

The driver was rushed to Grootfontein state hospital for treatment and later transferred to Windhoek. Police investigations

on the cause of accident continues.

In Kahenge, on the same day at around 13h30, the driver of a Blue Mazda station wagon side swiped against a silver Ford sedan which was pulling off the road. The incident happened at Kahenge village T-junction on the Rundu-Nkurenkuru main raod.

Police in Ondangwa are investigating a case of Culpable homicide and failing to report the accident within 24hours at the nearest Police Station in regard to an accident that occurred on 30 January 2022 at about 22h00 at Oshitayi cucashop.

It is alleged that the deceased Samuel Imbili, a 55 years old Namibian male was ran over by a 31 years old Namibian

male suspect who was then the driver of a metallic gray Ford Ranger. Imbili was allegedly standing behind a cucashop.

“It is further alleged that the suspect driver went into the cucashop as if he did not bump the deceased until such a time his friend called him outside to have a look at the victim who was lying unconscious on the ground.”

Imbili’s next of kin were informed and he was taken to Onandjokwe Hospital but succumbed to his injuries before reaching

the hospital. The suspect was arrested and Police investigations continue. – info@namibiadailynews.info