Ugandan army marks 41st founding anniversary

Africa

February 7, 2022

KAMPALA, Feb. 7 — The Ugandan military on Sunday marked its 41st founding anniversary with President Yoweri Museveni presiding over a ceremony held in the eastern district of Mbale.

The televised ceremony was held on the theme of “Retracing the Peoples’ Struggle for Peace and Security for a Modern Uganda.”

Museveni said the army is strong and guarding peace in the country which is undergoing social and economic transformation.

Gen. Wilson Mbadi, chief of Defense Forces, said peace and security are a pre-requisite for the country to implement its development blueprint, the Uganda Vision 2040.

Moreover, the army will continue to support regional peace and stability, Mbadi said. – XINHUA

