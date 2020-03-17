Kenya urges vigilance as 4th COVID-19 case confirmed

NAIROBI, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged citizens to remain vigilant as the country confirmed the fourth case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).u Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health of Kenya who confirmed the fourth case, said the victim who had traveled from London on March 8 and arrived in Nairobi the following day tested positive for COVID-19. "The latest case was confirmed today at our national influenza laboratory. Tracing of 36 persons who had been in contact with the person is ongoing," Kagwe told journalists in Nairobi. "I appeal for calm, care and vigilance. We urge citizens to maintain hygiene. We have taken to not shaking hands. It is not an abuse of culture but the reality of the day," Kagwe said, adding that the government has put robust measures in place to combat the COVID-19. He said results from the 25 persons who have been quarantined at Mbagathi hospital have turned negative and they have been released and urged to quarantine at home. "The four (confirmed cases) are stable and are responding well to treatment," he said and called on Kenyans to use the toll-free line to get more information on the COVID-19. Kagwe said the National Influenza Centre has so far tested 111 suspected cases together with the Kenya Medical Research Institute. The official said those traveling into the country must swear a legal document that they will comply with the measures announced by the government. "When the Public Health Act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary but a mandatory measure that can lead to a jail sentence," he said. "We have urged people to stay away from where people are congregating such as churches and weddings. Wherever possible people in office should try and work from home," he added. Kagwe also said cargo vessels can come into the country provided they are disinfected and the crew is quarantined as part of efforts to mitigate economic loss. Kagwe also said total shutdown is on the table depending on the situation. Kenya found the first confirmed case coronavirus on March 12 and a total of 27 persons were traced after having had contact with the first patient and two of them tested positive. Xinhua