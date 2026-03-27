UN human rights chief urges U.S. to conclude probe into strike on Iranian school

GENEVA, March 27– United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday urged the United States to promptly conclude its investigation into a strike on an elementary school in Iran and make public the findings, stressing that “there must be justice for the terrible harm done.”

Turk made the remarks via video message at an urgent debate during the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, noting that the bombing of an elementary school had evoked “visceral horror.”

“In the case of this school, the onus is on those who carried out the attack to investigate it promptly, impartially, transparently and thoroughly, to determine the facts and lay the basis for accountability,” said Turk.

He stressed that differences between countries will not be solved by “killing schoolchildren.”

Turk noted that attacks by the United States and Israel have increasingly targeted densely populated residential areas in Iran and destroyed civilian infrastructure, describing strikes on nuclear facilities as “reckless beyond comprehension.”

He called on the United States and Israel to end their attacks against Iran and urged all parties to exercise restraint and return to negotiations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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