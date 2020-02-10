inspects novel coronavirus prevention, control work in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Anhuali Community, Chaoyang District of Beijing to learn about the epidemic prevention and control at the primary level and the supply of daily necessities. He also extended regards to residents and community workers. Xinhua