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Singapore condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges restraint
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Singapore condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges restraint

July 27, 2026

SINGAPORE, July 27– Singapore has condemned the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including on energy infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

“It is imperative that navigational rights and freedoms are respected and upheld in accordance with international law as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that the safety of seafarers and ships is ensured in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS),” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

Yemen’s Houthi group had targeted three Saudi oil tankers over the past 48 hours, a source within the group, cited by Lebanon-based broadcaster Al Mayadeen, said on Sunday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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