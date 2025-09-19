Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine, amid loud protest
Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine, amid loud protest
(250919) -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2025 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House after a state visit to Britain in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 18, 2025. Trump said on Thursday that he disagrees with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain's plan to recognize a Palestinian state. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
AmericaEuropeInternational

Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine, amid loud protest

September 19, 2025

LONDON, Sept. 18 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he disagrees with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” Trump told a joint press conference before ending his second state visit to Britain, when asked about Britain’s recognition plan.

“One of our few disagreements, actually.” Starmer announced in July that Britain would recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the conflict in Gaza.

According to media reports, the recognition is expected to be formalized over the weekend after Trump’s state visit.

Starmer said at the press conference that the timing of this move “has got nothing to do” with the U.S. president’s visit.

Earlier on Thursday, the two sides signed a multi-billion-dollar tech deal to boost cooperation in fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will invest 30 billion U.S. dollars in AI infrastructure in Britain, while Google will open a data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

Trump concluded his visit to Britain and departed after the press conference. His itinerary included a visit on Wednesday to Windsor Castle, where he was met by King Charles, as well as protesters outside the royal residence.

“The so-called (U.S.-UK) special relationship does not exist. The Americans only care about their national interest.

To them, every country is the same, just a business deal,” satirical artist Kaya Mar said outside the Castle.

Thousands of demonstrators also marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against the U.S. president’s visit, with criticism of the U.S. policies toward Israel and the Gaza conflict among the main rallying calls.

From Los Angeles, Amanda had flown in that very morning to join the protests. “We don’t have good leadership, and I’m very worried about the direction that the United States is taking and the world,” she said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 71
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chile’s first Chinese-made double-decker electric buses to debut...

October 5, 2023

Biden, Trump woo union voters by visiting striking...

September 27, 2023

UN official says status of women “under siege”

March 8, 2023

China might vaccinate most of world: media

September 15, 2021

Japanese PM Ishiba announces resignation as LDP head

September 7, 2025

Trump’s national intelligence director slashes office workforce

August 21, 2025

First China-Africa Human Rights Seminar calls for concerted...

August 23, 2025

Ukraine strikes oil pumping station in western Russia

August 13, 2025

Bullet killing Al Jazeera journalist handed to U.S....

July 3, 2022

U.S. Chicago issues indoor mask advisory for people...

July 31, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.