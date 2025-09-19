Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine, amid loud protest

LONDON, Sept. 18 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he disagrees with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” Trump told a joint press conference before ending his second state visit to Britain, when asked about Britain’s recognition plan.

“One of our few disagreements, actually.” Starmer announced in July that Britain would recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the conflict in Gaza.

According to media reports, the recognition is expected to be formalized over the weekend after Trump’s state visit.

Starmer said at the press conference that the timing of this move “has got nothing to do” with the U.S. president’s visit.

Earlier on Thursday, the two sides signed a multi-billion-dollar tech deal to boost cooperation in fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will invest 30 billion U.S. dollars in AI infrastructure in Britain, while Google will open a data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

Trump concluded his visit to Britain and departed after the press conference. His itinerary included a visit on Wednesday to Windsor Castle, where he was met by King Charles, as well as protesters outside the royal residence.

“The so-called (U.S.-UK) special relationship does not exist. The Americans only care about their national interest.

To them, every country is the same, just a business deal,” satirical artist Kaya Mar said outside the Castle.

Thousands of demonstrators also marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against the U.S. president’s visit, with criticism of the U.S. policies toward Israel and the Gaza conflict among the main rallying calls.

From Los Angeles, Amanda had flown in that very morning to join the protests. “We don’t have good leadership, and I’m very worried about the direction that the United States is taking and the world,” she said. (Xinhua)

