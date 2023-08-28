Cuba-Namibia Relations: A Legacy of Solidarity and Collaboration

By Elezo Libanda

KATIMA MULILO, August 28 — The history of Cuba-Namibia relations is a testament to the enduring spirit of solidarity and collaboration between the two nations. The trajectory of their interaction traces back to Namibia’s colonial era and encompasses pivotal moments that have shaped their diplomatic ties.

Namibia’s colonization by Germany in 1884 marked the beginning of a tumultuous journey. After World War I, the territory fell under the jurisdiction of the Union of South Africa, governed as a mandated territory. However, the struggle for independence persisted, eventually leading to the formation of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) and the launch of an armed struggle in 1966.

Cuba entered the scene in 1975, intervening in the Angolan Civil War in support of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) against the pro-western National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA). As South African forces entered Angola in Operation Savannah, Cuba increased its presence, deploying troops to support SWAPO fighters against the South African occupation.

The historic turning point arrived in 1988 when the Tripartite Accord was signed between Angola, Cuba, and South Africa. This accord facilitated Namibia’s independence and the withdrawal of Cuban troops from Angola. In 1990, Namibia gained independence from South African rule, leading to the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cuba and Namibia. Since then, their relationship has flourished, characterized by mutual visits between leaders of both nations.

Diplomatic exchanges gained momentum as Namibian President Sam Nujoma visited Cuba in 1991, followed by a visit from Cuban President Fidel Castro to Namibia in 1998. These visits culminated in protocol agreements and marked the beginning of collaborative efforts in various sectors.

Over the years, Cuba’s support for Namibia has been evident through the deployment of doctors and professionals to assist in healthcare, construction, and education. This partnership has been especially significant in bolstering Namibia’s healthcare system. The close relationship was further underscored during the celebration of 30 years of diplomatic ties in 2020.

The passing of Fidel Castro marked the end of an era in Cuba-Namibia relations. Namibian President Hage Geingob paid tribute to Castro, recognizing his role in shaping the close bond between the two countries.

As Cuba and Namibia continue to collaborate, their shared history of liberation struggles and cooperation stands as a powerful reminder of the potential for unity and mutual support on the global stage.- Namibia Daily News