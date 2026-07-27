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China rescues 47 crew members after Vietnamese ship sinks in South China Sea
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China rescues 47 crew members after Vietnamese ship sinks in South China Sea

July 27, 2026

BEIJING, July 27– China has rescued 47 of the 62 crew members after a Vietnamese ship sank on Friday night while operating in unfavorable weather conditions in the South China Sea, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday.

China promptly sent vessels and helicopters for search and rescue operations after spotting the distressed ship.

The injured have been treated, and all the rescued personnel have been transferred to the Vietnamese side, Lin said at a regular news briefing, adding that Vietnam has expressed gratitude to China.

A total of 62 people were on board and the search and rescue efforts are still ongoing for those who remain missing, he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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