Trending Now
Home International Jordan announces Pharaonic archaeological discovery
Jordan announces Pharaonic archaeological discovery
International

Jordan announces Pharaonic archaeological discovery

April 20, 2025

AMMAN, April 20  — Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab announced Saturday a new archaeological discovery in the southeastern area of the Wadi Rum Reserve in southern Jordan. The discovery consists of a royal Pharaonic hieroglyphic inscription bearing a royal seal belonging to the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses III (around 1184 BC-1153 BC).

Annab said it is the first such inscription ever discovered in Jordan, which serves as tangible evidence of historical ties between Ancient Egypt and Jordan, as well as the wider Arabian Peninsula. “Jordan is an open-air library with a very rich heritage of inscriptions,” she said, noting that this hieroglyphic find offers an important new perspective on the country’s written heritage.

Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, highlighted the importance of the discovery, which includes two cartouches bearing the name of Ramses III — one referencing his birth name and the other his throne name, declaring him ruler of Upper and Lower Egypt. Finding the name of Ramses III in southern Jordan is highly significant and could lead to further important revelations about historical ties between Jordan and Egypt dating back more than 3,000 years, said Hawass. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

UN Security Council extends authorization of EU-led force...

November 4, 2021

President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of...

June 19, 2023

IS ambush kills five Syrian soldiers in eastern...

January 3, 2022

Australia’s Sydney Airport agrees to 17-bln-dollar takeover

September 13, 2021

Syrian president asks PM to form new cabinet

August 1, 2021

Chinese FM says two-state solution only way to...

November 30, 2023

Lao gov’t mulls possible rollout of third dose...

September 15, 2021

5 former African leaders appointed as DR Congo...

March 25, 2025

Biden promises “relentless diplomacy” in UN debut amid...

September 22, 2021