Jordan announces Pharaonic archaeological discovery

AMMAN, April 20 — Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab announced Saturday a new archaeological discovery in the southeastern area of the Wadi Rum Reserve in southern Jordan. The discovery consists of a royal Pharaonic hieroglyphic inscription bearing a royal seal belonging to the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses III (around 1184 BC-1153 BC).

Annab said it is the first such inscription ever discovered in Jordan, which serves as tangible evidence of historical ties between Ancient Egypt and Jordan, as well as the wider Arabian Peninsula. “Jordan is an open-air library with a very rich heritage of inscriptions,” she said, noting that this hieroglyphic find offers an important new perspective on the country’s written heritage.

Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, highlighted the importance of the discovery, which includes two cartouches bearing the name of Ramses III — one referencing his birth name and the other his throne name, declaring him ruler of Upper and Lower Egypt. Finding the name of Ramses III in southern Jordan is highly significant and could lead to further important revelations about historical ties between Jordan and Egypt dating back more than 3,000 years, said Hawass. (Xinhua)