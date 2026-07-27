DR Congo’s confirmed Ebola cases top 3,200 as outbreak remains in sustained transmission

KINSHASA, July 27– The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 3,200, with the death toll rising to 1,405, according to the latest situation report released by the country’s health authorities late Sunday.

The report, covering data through Saturday, said the country had recorded 3,200 confirmed cases, including 1,405 deaths and 571 recoveries.

A total of 773 patients remained in isolation, while 125 new confirmed cases and 51 confirmed deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours. The report said Ituri Province remained the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for 89 percent of all confirmed cases.

The epidemic continues to be driven by population movements, insecurity, artisanal mining activities, and cross-border travel with Uganda and South Sudan, according to the report.

Authorities said they would continue strengthening surveillance, scaling up response measures, and limiting further spread of the virus. The report said the outbreak remained in a phase of sustained transmission, with a high level of virus circulation.

Treatment capacity also remained under pressure. North Kivu Province had 171 patients in isolation despite a capacity of 141 beds, corresponding to an occupancy rate of 121.3 percent, while nationwide bed occupancy stood at 82.1 percent.

Declared on May 15, the ongoing Ebola outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus and has spread from the northeastern province of Ituri to five provinces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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