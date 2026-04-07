Trending Now
Home Australia Australian EV sales hit record high in March
Australian EV sales hit record high in March
AustraliacommerceCurrent AffairsInternationalTransport

Australian EV sales hit record high in March

April 7, 2026

CANBERRA, April 7– Electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia hit a record high in March amid rising fuel prices driven by the oil supply crisis.

According to official data released on Tuesday by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), battery EVs accounted for 14.6 percent of all new vehicle sales in Australia in March, up from 7.5 percent in March 2025.

The FCAI said it represents a new record-high monthly market share for EVs in Australia.

Tony Weber, chief executive of the FCAI, said in a statement that more Australians are considering a shift to EVs due to the disruption to fuel supply caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The Australian Institute of Petroleum said that the national average price for unleaded petrol hit a record-high of 2.53 Australian dollars (about 1.75 U.S. dollars) per liter in the week to March 29, prior to federal, state and territory governments cutting the sales tax on fuel for three months.

Weber said that the automotive industry would welcome a sustained shift to EVs, but warned that it would require Australian governments to boost the availability of public charging infrastructure.

“Ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with consumer demand will be critical to enabling sustainable growth in EV adoption beyond short-term influences,” he said.

The FCAI said in March that China became the leading source of new vehicles in Australia for the first time in February, ending the Japanese automotive industry’s 28-year domination of the market.

The data released on Tuesday revealed that leading Chinese manufacturers BYD, GWM and Chery sold a combined 44,155 new vehicles in Australia through the first three months of 2026, up from 26,403 in the same period in 2025. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israeli army intensifies attacks on Gaza City

September 1, 2025

Israeli army confirms attack on main military university...

March 7, 2026

At least 1 killed, dozens injured as school...

September 30, 2025

IEA discussing further oil releases, says executive director

March 23, 2026

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

Fatal shooting during New Year’s Eve leaves child...

January 1, 2026

Heavy snowfalls expected in wide areas of Japan...

January 20, 2026

Israel, Hamas prepare to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement

October 9, 2025

Namibian Jennifer Haluodi to Join Diplomatic Simulation in...

March 13, 2023

U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear...

February 11, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.