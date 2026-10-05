1 Palestinian killed, 2 injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Oct. 5 — A Palestinian was killed and two others injured on Monday by Israeli army gunfire after their vehicle came under fire near the entrance to Bani Naim town, south of Hebron in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs said in a brief statement that the wounded were transferred to hospitals inside Israel for treatment. The identities of the deceased and the injured remained unknown.

The authority said it was following up on further details of the incident.

Earlier, the Israeli army said in a statement that “following a report received regarding an attempted ramming attack in the area of Bani Naim, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers operating in the area identified a vehicle carrying three suspects that was driving suspiciously. The vehicle then accelerated toward an IDF vehicle and hit it.”

The soldiers responded by firing toward the vehicle, and hits were identified, according to the statement.

The army added that no soldiers’ injuries were reported.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the West Bank and an increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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