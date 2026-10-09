Shi takes early lead at Women’s China Open

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9 — A birdie on her final hole proved the difference for Shi Yuli on Friday, as the Beijing veteran carded a four-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead during first-round play of the 17th edition of the Women’s China Open.

Playing on the links-style Yangtze Dunes layout at PGA Anying Golf Club on Shanghai’s Chongming Island, veterans Cai Danlin and Sui Xiang were one shot back at the RMB1 million CLPG Tour event as each carded rounds of three-under 69 in the sunny and warm conditions.

Ren Yijia, the CLPG Tour points ranking leader, was two shots off the pace after a 70, tied for equal fourth with Chen Yulin and Thailand’s Ornnicha Konsunthea. China’s top amateur Liu Yuji, the World No. 16, was a shot further back in a group of eight players on one-under 71.

Shi, who captured her maiden win last year at the season-ending CLPG Tour Championship, got off to a strong start when she made birdie at her first hole, the 423-yard 10th hole, after beginning her round on the Yangtze Dunes’ back nine. She would be in and around the lead throughout her afternoon round, carding five more birdies and two bogeys.

“I felt pretty good today. My driver was very consistent, and my approach shots were generally quite close to the pin, which gave me plenty of birdie opportunities. Two of my birdies came from putts of about a yard and a half,” said Shi, the inaugural winner of last year’s CLPG Tour points ranking.

“The course is playing at 6,704 yards this year, so the extra distance could make things a little more challenging for me. I’ll probably need to use my long irons more often. I played pretty well here the last two times, so I’m looking forward to the week. The China Women’s Open is a national-level championship, so winning a tournament of this stature would mean a lot to me.”

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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