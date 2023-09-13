Deon Hotto to Represent Namibia at AFCON

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 13 — Orlando Pirates’ versatile player, Deon Hotto, is set to represent Namibia at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

Namibia secured their spot in the tournament without playing a match, thanks to Tuesday’s result between Cameroon and Burundi in the final Group C encounter.

Cameroon emerged victorious with a 3-0 win, securing their place in the finals. This meant that Namibia, who were second in the group, also qualified for the tournament.

Hotto is a crucial member of the Namibia national team, boasting 66 caps and providing invaluable experience. He has been in excellent form for the Pirates this season, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

His presence on the field will undoubtedly be vital for the team’s performance in the tournament. Namibia will be looking to improve on their performance in the last AFCON, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Hotto is not the only Orlando Pirates player who could be representing their respective nations at the AFCON. The club also has players from Ghana, South Africa, and Zambia in their squad.

The Pirates players will be hoping to make a significant contribution to their countries’ campaigns in the tournament.