Trending Now
Home National Namibia to face South African cricket franchise as ICC T20 World Cup preparations continue
Namibia to face South African cricket franchise as ICC T20 World Cup preparations continue
NationalSports

Namibia to face South African cricket franchise as ICC T20 World Cup preparations continue

written by Derdy August 24, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 24 — Cricket Namibia will face the South African franchise cricket team, the Momentum Multiply Titans, in a five-match tournament, four T20’s and one 50 Over game in Windhoek, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.
Hosting the Titans is a highlight on the Namibia calendar after the series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are eager to host them this year. This series falls into a conjunction with our first ever APS Pink Day. This day is part of our #Pledge4Pink campaign in support of cancer awareness which includes various events and fundraising initiatives,” Cricket Namibia’s CEO Johan Muller said Tuesday.
Muller said he is looking forward to a tough on-field contest, which will also be part of Namibia’s build-up to the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.
“They are one of the most successful franchise teams from South Africa and it will be a good contest for our team to measure themselves,” he added.
Meanwhile, Namibia’s men’s cricket team recently trounced emerging Zimbabwe 6-0 in a series that was also meant as a preparation platform for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nedbank Citi Dash launched

May 29, 2018

MAHREZ LETS DOWN MAN CITY & AUBAMEYANG FIRES...

October 9, 2018

Bio register a hattrick asPirates thrashed Citizens.

April 17, 2021

‘Things just fell apart’: Mannetti

June 6, 2018

Namibia selects kickboxing team for Battle of Atlanta...

June 5, 2019

Germany not favorite for 2018 World Cup, says...

March 28, 2018

Weekend of truth as swimmers gear up for...

February 21, 2019

Volleyball refereeing course starts in Windhoek

April 22, 2018

Football and Basketball go down to Botswana

December 11, 2018

Million dollar women’s football league launched

October 5, 2018