Namibia to face South African cricket franchise as ICC T20 World Cup preparations continue

WINDHOEK, Aug. 24 — Cricket Namibia will face the South African franchise cricket team, the Momentum Multiply Titans, in a five-match tournament, four T20’s and one 50 Over game in Windhoek, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

Hosting the Titans is a highlight on the Namibia calendar after the series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are eager to host them this year. This series falls into a conjunction with our first ever APS Pink Day. This day is part of our #Pledge4Pink campaign in support of cancer awareness which includes various events and fundraising initiatives,” Cricket Namibia’s CEO Johan Muller said Tuesday.

Muller said he is looking forward to a tough on-field contest, which will also be part of Namibia’s build-up to the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

“They are one of the most successful franchise teams from South Africa and it will be a good contest for our team to measure themselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s men’s cricket team recently trounced emerging Zimbabwe 6-0 in a series that was also meant as a preparation platform for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. (Xinhua)