Trending Now
Home WorldAsia New discoveries deepen understanding of COVID-19 natural origins theory
New discoveries deepen understanding of COVID-19 natural origins theory
Asia

New discoveries deepen understanding of COVID-19 natural origins theory

written by Derdy September 25, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 — New discoveries about COVID-19 have deepened understanding of the theory of the natural origin, according to an article recently published by the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS).
“New revelations and discoveries are constantly emerging, but they only deepen humanity’s understanding of the natural origins of COVID-19 and the dangers posed by other animal-borne diseases to modern society,” the article read.
In the narrative presented in the U.S. media, the investigation of the origins of COVID-19 is “a constant tug-of-war between two competing hypotheses, both backed by evidence,” it continued. “But in the scientific community, there is no debate.”
The article cited a new pre-print paper by the French Institute Pasteur and the University of Laos, in which an international team of scientists says they have found a group of viruses that are the closest relatives of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The findings by the French and Laotian scientists refute the “slab leak” conspiracy theory, it argued. – Xinhua

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. business groups urge White House to restart...

August 8, 2021

China strengthens regulation of medicine use

September 5, 2021

More than 450 million Chinese are myopic

June 9, 2018

Across China: Money falls from trees in southwest...

April 22, 2018

Notorious gang leader Sun Xiaoguo executed in SW...

February 20, 2020

Chinese premier meets Ghanaian president

September 1, 2018

Indian authorities seal 30 centers of rape convict...

August 28, 2017

5 police officials crushed to death by speeding...

September 12, 2017

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 5, 2021

AU receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

August 27, 2021