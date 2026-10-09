Iranian president proposes mechanism to boost cooperation with CIS

ASHGABAT, Oct. 9 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed on Friday establishing a “CIS+1” mechanism to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

Pezeshkian attended the meeting for the first time as a specially invited guest, according to a report published Friday on the official website of the CIS Executive Committee.

He proposed establishing a flexible and effective mechanism for dialogue and cooperation, known as the “CIS member states + Iran” or “CIS+1” format, which would facilitate cooperation in transit transport, energy, science and technology, environmental protection, tourism, and cultural exchanges, the report said.

The CIS was established in December 1991. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 67