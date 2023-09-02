Trending Now
Schools Continue to Seek Financial Support from Parents
Education

Schools Continue to Seek Financial Support from Parents

September 2, 2023

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Sept. 2 – Government schools are persistently requesting financial assistance from parents, either for stationery or other financial needs. Many schools find themselves in situations where their operating budgets are either depleted or delayed. During these times, school managers often turn to parents to bridge the gap. However, some school managers and school boards have exploited these situations, continuing to ask for financial assistance from parents without providing them with proper financial reports on how the money was utilized.

Currently, the Ministry of Arts and Culture has begun transferring an amount of N$184.9 million to school grants. However, some education officials argue that this allocation is insufficient, forcing school principals to request additional financial aid from parents.

Despite the government’s emphasis on providing free education, the Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Ngipondoka, acknowledges that parental contributions are still necessary. However, she stresses that these contributions should be made in consultation with parents to ensure that the government’s responsibility is met. Currently, the Ministry has budgeted N$88 million to be distributed among schools for stationery.

Despite funds being available, some regions have a culture of delaying procurement and internal disputes, which have detrimental effects on educational outcomes and deny schools and students access to quality education.

– Namibia Daily News

