Key pillar of development starts at kindergarten level

Staff Reporter

EENHANA, 22 May 2022 – Omri-onn Kavandje Kindergarten, named after the mayor of Eenhana, on Friday received donations of a classroom block, tables and chairs and other educational equipment.

Accepting the donation, Kavandje said it is within their mandate to ensure that various services are available to improve the socio-economic and development needs of their people.

”This we can only achieve through our stakeholders and good samaritans like Wolfgang Fiedler of Namibia Hilfe EWF,” he said.

He appealed to the community surrounding the school, as well as the parents and teachers, to ensure that the donations received will be taken care of in order to benefit future generations.

Fiedler said their organisation had four prioity area: building schools, books for children, water and helping the disabled.

”Myself being 84 years of age, and my wife 85, we will continue doing what we do best within Namibia. And the time will come when we have to return back but at least we will be able to look back and reflect on what we have achieved all these years,” he said.

The kindergarten block is not yet fully completed and the contractor is still on site. The project is due to be completed by 10 December this year but the event was triggered by the schedule of the donor who is to return to his country of origin soon.

The community has agreed that once everything is completed, they will hold an official opening and cutting the ribbon ceremony.

The kindergarten currently has two teachers and a school committee comprising four people. – Namibia Daily News