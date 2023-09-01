IUM Cultural Group Competition 2023: Celebrating Culture and Unity

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 1 — The curtains closed on the 2023 IUM Cultural Group Competition at Windhoek’s Palm Tree Park, marking the culmination of a vibrant celebration of culture and unity. This year’s competition, held under the theme “A Journey Through Time, Sustainability, and Culture,” showcased the rich cultural tapestry of the International University of Management (IUM).

Cultural groups from various IUM campuses competed in two distinct categories: Lower and Upper Primary, as well as Youth.

In the Lower and Upper Primary category, the !Gorobanie Cultural Group, representing the IUM Ongwediva Campus, clinched the top spot, earning them the coveted N$1,500.00 prize. The Commanda ya Otto Cultural Group, hailing from the IUM Windhoek Campus, secured second place and walked away with N$1,000.00.

In the Youth Category, the Nangeda Kanduuluma Cultural Group, affiliated with the IUM Ongwediva Centre of Excellence for Education, emerged triumphant, earning not only the first-place honour but also a remarkable N$3,000.00 in prize money and a prestigious floating trophy. The IUM Kavango Cultural Group secured second place, bagging N$2,000.00, while the Zambezi Cultural Group claimed third place, with an impressive prize of N$1,500.00.

Each winning group in both categories was also presented with individual certificates to commemorate their outstanding performances.

Now in its third year, the Cultural Festival serves as a vibrant testament to the diverse cultural heritage thriving within the IUM community. Beyond the fierce competition, it provides a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the cultures of their fellow peers, fostering appreciation and understanding.

The festival’s grand finale is set to take place on Saturday, September 2, with the much-anticipated crowning of Miss and Mr. IUM in the Beauty Pageant Show.