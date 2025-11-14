Russia, IAEA discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

MOSCOW, Nov. 14 — Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday discussed issues related to nuclear and physical security at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), said Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

During consultations in Kaliningrad, delegations from the two sides focused on efforts to restore the plant’s external power supply following repairs to two high-voltage transmission lines completed in late October and early November, respectively, Rosatom said.

Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev briefed IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on the plant’s current condition and measures taken to ensure its safe operation, while both sides agreed to continue contacts, according to the statement.

The ZNPP lost its connection to the grid on Sept. 23 for the 10th time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, after its last remaining 750 kilovolt power line was cut. Since then, the plant has been powered by backup diesel generators. (Xinhua)

