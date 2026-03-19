Drone attacks spark fires at 2 Kuwaiti refineries with no casualties

KUWAIT CITY, March 19 — Kuwait’s state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed on Thursday that drone attacks targeted operational units at two of the country’s major oil refineries, sparking fires that were quickly brought under control, with no casualties reported.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), KPC said that a unit at the Mina Abdullah Refinery, operated by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), was hit by a drone, causing a fire at the site.

Emergency response teams swiftly initiated containment efforts, following the highest safety protocols to secure the site and ensure the safety of personnel, said KPC.

KPC also reported a separate drone strike on an operational unit at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which caused a limited fire. The blaze was quickly contained with no injuries recorded.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait’s military said its air defense systems were actively intercepting hostile aerial threats. In a statement carried by KUNA, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said that air defenses were engaging “hostile missile and drone attacks” targeting the country.

“Air defense units are confronting incoming threats,” the statement said, adding that explosions were heard in some areas due to interception operations.

Authorities in Kuwait did not immediately provide further details on the origin of the attacks. The incidents came amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28. Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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