Russia warns of countermeasures if Finland deploys nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, March 6 — Russia would take appropriate countermeasures against the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

“The fact is that by deploying nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland is beginning to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take appropriate measures,” said Peskov.

He added that Finland’s intention to lift the ban on nuclear weapons deployment would lead to an escalation of tensions on the European continent and increase Finland’s vulnerability.

The Finnish Defense Ministry said Thursday that Finland will seek to amend its Nuclear Energy Act and Criminal Code to lift a blanket ban on the import and domestic handling of nuclear devices.

The draft proposal would allow the import of nuclear devices into Finland as well as their transport, supply or possession within the country, in the context of Finland’s homeland defense, NATO’s collective defense or defense cooperation, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

