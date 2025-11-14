Trending Now
Home National Okomando Yovaherero in Okahandja Where Heritage Meets Remembrance
Okomando Yovaherero in Okahandja Where Heritage Meets Remembrance
National

Okomando Yovaherero in Okahandja Where Heritage Meets Remembrance

November 14, 2025

 By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

OKAHANDJA,14 Nov.14 — In the sun-baked landscape of Okomando Yovaherero, the Ovaherero community gathers each year on 26 August to honour their ancestors and keep their history alive.

Amidst the dry earth, stone-lined pathways guide visitors, while scattered shade trees offer a quiet refuge from the Namibian sun.

The site is more than a landmark,it is a living memory, a place where stories are passed from one generation to the next.

“We come here to pass on our stories to the younger generation,” said Hambira, one of the elders who returns every year. Families from across the region walk these paths together, sharing laughter, memories, and moments of reflection.

Here, amidst the resilient trees and ancient stones, the spirit of the Ovaherero people endures, reminding everyone that heritage is not just remembered,it is lived- Namibia Daily News.

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

European Commission president sets out EU’s priorities for...

September 16, 2021

Russian UN envoy warns of unpredictable results if...

February 10, 2019

IGAD laud nomination of 35 cabinet ministers in...

March 13, 2020

Young Brazilians thrash SKW

June 10, 2018

Ambassador Zhao Weiping expresses sympathy for flood victims...

February 28, 2023

Swakopmund municipality to upgrade sport infrastructure for youth...

October 16, 2018

SADC Chair to attend AU session in Ethiopia

November 16, 2018

Walvis Bay Urban Constituency donates food supplements amid...

April 1, 2020

Dr. John Shimaneni Appointed to Lead New Witness...

September 9, 2023

Namibians rejoice at Curt von François’ fall

November 23, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.