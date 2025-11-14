Okomando Yovaherero in Okahandja Where Heritage Meets Remembrance

By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

OKAHANDJA,14 Nov.14 — In the sun-baked landscape of Okomando Yovaherero, the Ovaherero community gathers each year on 26 August to honour their ancestors and keep their history alive.

Amidst the dry earth, stone-lined pathways guide visitors, while scattered shade trees offer a quiet refuge from the Namibian sun.

The site is more than a landmark,it is a living memory, a place where stories are passed from one generation to the next.

“We come here to pass on our stories to the younger generation,” said Hambira, one of the elders who returns every year. Families from across the region walk these paths together, sharing laughter, memories, and moments of reflection.

Here, amidst the resilient trees and ancient stones, the spirit of the Ovaherero people endures, reminding everyone that heritage is not just remembered,it is lived- Namibia Daily News.

