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Iran’s FM slams U.S. for failed Pakistan talks
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Iran’s FM slams U.S. for failed Pakistan talks

April 27, 2026

TEHRAN, April 27– Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said Washington’s “excessive demands” led to the collapse of recent peace negotiations in Pakistan, Iranian state media reported.

Araghchi made the remarks after arriving in Russia for a scheduled meeting with President Vladimir Putin. According to Iranian reports, he said that although the previous round of negotiations had made progress, it ultimately failed to reach its goals because of the U.S. approach.

He also stressed that ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “an important global issue,” as tensions between Tehran and Washington persist in the strategic waterway.

Araghchi’s visit to Moscow is expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional security matters, including developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Gulf, Iranian officials said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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