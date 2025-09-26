China hosts meeting of North Pacific coast guard senior officials

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26– China has hosted a meeting of senior officials from coast guard law enforcement agencies in the North Pacific region, aiming to promote cross-regional exchanges and cooperation in maritime security and safeguard maritime stability.

Held in Shanghai in east China from Monday to Friday, the meeting drew over 80 delegates from countries including Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the United States, and China.

The delegates discussed jointly combating maritime transnational crimes, such as illegal human smuggling and drug trafficking, strengthening bilateral and multilateral maritime law enforcement cooperation and joint operations, and coordinating fishing enforcement patrols in the high seas of the North Pacific, according to the China Coast Guard (CCG).

They also talked about sharing experience in maritime emergency rescue and ecological environmental protection, enhancing law enforcement information sharing, and organizing joint exercises under the forum framework.

In addition, preliminary consensus was reached on cooperation plans for the next year, the CCG said.

During the meeting, the CCG shared its practices of applying carbon sink to protect the marine ecological environment, and organized delegates to visit its vessels and grassroots work units. (Xinhua)

