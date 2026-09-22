EU extends Ukraine-related sanctions on individuals, entities for three years

BRUSSELS, Sept. 22– The European Union (EU) on Tuesday extended Ukraine-related sanctions against more than 3,000 individuals and entities for another three years. Three individuals and one entity were removed from the list.

The restrictive measures will remain in place until Sept. 22, 2029, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The measures include travel restrictions on listed individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to those targeted.

The sanctions were first introduced in March 2014 and have been significantly expanded since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in February 2022.

The EU has since imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, covering sectors including energy, finance, trade and technology, alongside measures targeting individuals and entities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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