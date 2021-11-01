Rosewood Academy aims to take on the Nedbank Desert Dash.

Windhoek, Nov 1 – – Rosewood Academy is a Windhoek-based small private educational institution with approximately 165 registered learners. It is known for its inclusive educational philosophy. Rosewood is the culmination of 20 years of growth built on integrated education and child-centred teaching and learning.

The academy is now asking well-wishers to sponsor the cycling team in order to raise money for the academy. A significant drop in tuition revenue, together with COVID-19 related challenges, has put the academy in a difficult financial position. Rosewood is not giving up, despite these challenges, and as one way to help keep alive the dream of accessible, inclusive private education, Rosewood Academy is entering the Nedbank Desert Dash 2021 as a fundraising initiative for its learners in need of financial support.

“The Nedbank Desert Dash is a purely Namibian event that presents the ultimate challenge—crossing the Namib Desert on a bicycle. We couldn’t think of a more fitting event as a fundraiser for a school facing the ultimate challenge of providing affordable, inclusive education to learners who need it most,” says the Academy’s Marketing Coordinator, Abassier Leukes.

Leukes says Rosewood is seeking sponsors who will pledge an amount of N$12 for every kilometer that the team completes; the complete journey is 393 km. “This will mean that if the Rosewood Academy team completes the race, we will accumulate roughly one learner’s monthly school fees from each sponsor, total per sponsor N$4,716. And although this is our target amount per sponsor, any sponsorship, financial or otherwise, will be highly appreciated”,” says Leukes.

With a team of experienced cyclists, namely, Allan Vivier, Ian Grassow, Sarel Boshoff and Des Döman, Rosewood is confident that the academy will reach its fund-raising goal.

The cycling team say they are ready for the challenge and looking forward to the Dash. After Des Döman started cycling in 2014 to improve his fitness for shooting purposes, started to really enjoy cycling and took part in the first Dash in 2014. Since then, he has managed podiums in 4-person and 2-person categories. This year’s race will be his eighth Desert Dash.

“Training is going very well; although one will never be as fit as you’d like to be, on the day, you can only do your best. Why do we as a team support the school? To lend a helping hand to a school is a great privilege and opportunity to build the future.”

Sarel Boshoff took up cycling as a way of improving his quality of life. “I started around 2010, got addicted to the sport and the awesome cycling community. I have been part of this ever since, and I’ve done the Desert Dash a couple of times; as a team member or solo, it’s always great fun.”

Ian Grassow started mountain biking in 2003. Now he says, “I have done multiple Dashes in the past, and I have been training for most of the year. I just need to do a few more long rides to sharpen up.”

Allan Vivier started cycling in 2012, simply as a way to lose some weight. “At first I had to push my bike up most of the hills. My weight was 98kg at the time, and I have reduced that to about 77kg now. Cycling has become a healthy addiction. I did my first Desert Dash in 2013 as part of a two-man team. Since then, I have finished eight consecutive Dashes (four two-man teams and four Solo’s).” This will be Vivier’s 9th Dash and his first as part of a 4-man team. “The preparation is going well, with approximately 8 to 10 hours of cycling per week, which will ramp up towards the Dash. I am currently preparing for the Wines2Whales which takes place early in November. This is a three-day multi-stage MTB event in the Cape, where I am looking forward to a strong and fast 4-man team effort.”

To support the Rosewood Academy and the cyclists, contact Abassier Leukes via email at marketing@rosewood.edu.na or on his mobile: +264816428521.

Learn more about the academy at www.rosewood.edu.na.

