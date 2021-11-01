Trending Now
Namibia suspends poultry imports from Germany, Netherlands due to bird flu
Namibia suspends poultry imports from Germany, Netherlands due to bird flu

November 1, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 1 — Namibia has suspended imports and in-transit movement of live poultry and poultry products from Germany and Netherlands following an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services said in a statement that live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked products, ostriches and raw ostrich products from the two territories have been suspended.

It said that only consignments with products packaged before Oct. 1 will be accepted, while those packaged after the cut-off date will be rejected and sent back to their territory of origin or destroyed at the importer’s cost.

Cooked poultry products for commercial purposes from the two territories may be imported into Namibia under veterinary import permit, the directorate said. – XINHUA

