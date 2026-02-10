New oil, gas exploration approved in Australia’s Queensland

SYDNEY, Feb. 10– The government of the state of Queensland on Tuesday approved new oil and gas exploration in a region the industry says could become Australia’s first major new oil province in decades.

Queensland’s Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dale Last, announced that the state government has appointed Omega TN, Tri-Star Stonecroft and Drillsearch Energy as preferred tenderers to explore for gas and petroleum in the 750-square-km Taroom Trough.

Peak industry body Australian Energy Producers said in a statement that the Taroom Trough, located near the small town of Miles, around 300 km west of the Queensland capital of Brisbane, is widely recognized as having the potential to become Australia’s first major new oil province in a generation.

Last said that area could become Australia’s first major oil province since the 1970s and revitalize domestic production. He said that any gas produced from the region would be directed to the Australian market. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

