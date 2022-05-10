Trending Now
Home InternationalECONOMICS Africa’s aviation industry negatively impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts
Africa’s aviation industry negatively impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts
ECONOMICS

Africa’s aviation industry negatively impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict: experts

May 10, 2022

NAIROBI, May 10  — The Russia-Ukraine conflict is exerting a negative impact on Africa’s aviation sector, experts said Monday.

Abderahmane Berthe, secretary-general of the African Airlines Association, said at a continental aviation forum that the conflict has resulted in a high cost of fuel for aircraft.

“We hope that this crisis will not continue because this will continue to impact our airlines and if the airlines have high operating costs, it means that the airfares will go up and will impact the passenger traffic,” Berthe told the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention.

He added that Africa’s travel sector and cargo operations of many African airlines also face challenges.

According to Berthe, the aviation industry has seen the rising prices of many imported goods amid the Ukraine crisis.

“We foresee a lack of foreign currency in many African countries that will make it difficult for airlines to repatriate their revenues back to their home countries,” said the secretary-general.

CEO of Kenya Airways Allan Kilavuka pointed out that the conflict has increased living costs in many African countries.

“It is very difficult to stimulate the air travel sector when consumers have a low propensity to spend. So we are concerned that the crisis will dampen the recovery of the aviation sector,” said Kilavuka.

Starting Sunday, the three-day conference gathered more than 500 delegates from 47 African countries for discussions on the development of the travel ecosystem.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Economic Watch: Russia-Ukraine conflict shakes European markets, energy...

February 25, 2022

Economic Watch: Russia-Ukraine conflict wreaks havoc on African...

April 15, 2022

Conflict in Ukraine aggravates triple crisis in Africa,...

May 2, 2022

Botswana mining for alternative investment to drive economic...

April 4, 2022

S. African president calls on people to buy...

March 16, 2022

Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens African economy: S. African minister

March 1, 2022

Time to tell who has done more for...

January 7, 2022

Zimbabweans suffer from high costs of living as...

April 27, 2022

U.S. refuses to learn lessons about COVID-19, economy:...

January 12, 2022

Kenya borrows record 867 mln USD from domestic...

February 17, 2022