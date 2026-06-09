Iran accuses U.S. of blocking fans from attending World Cup matches

NEW YORK, June 9– The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) has accused the United States of withdrawing its ticket allocation for Iranian supporters ahead of the forthcoming World Cup.

In a statement, the FFIRI said, “With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup… the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team’s three group stage matches.”

“This is despite the fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches.”

Under FIFA rules, each participating football federation is entitled to receive eight percent of the total tickets allocated for its team’s matches. The FFIRI said the move by U.S. authorities was “contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.”

The federation also called on FIFA to “uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations.”

Iran is scheduled to play New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium at the same venue six days later. It will then take on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Iran has already faced difficulties with the United States in the buildup to the World Cup as tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran continue.

The team was forced to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to the Mexican city of Tijuana at short notice. Iranian officials also said the team must travel to and from its matches in the United States on the same day, while U.S. visas have reportedly been denied to what the federation described as “integral” members of the team staff.

The development comes a day after a Somali referee, who was among the 52 officials selected by FIFA for the tournament, was reportedly denied entry into the United States and forced to return to Istanbul. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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