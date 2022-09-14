Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Namibia announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Namibia's Jan Frylinck (C) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 8, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)
Sports

Namibia announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup

September 14, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14  — Cricket Namibia on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad ahead of the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
Namibia’s squad is led by captain Gerhard Erasmus. Lohan Louwrens, Divan la Cock and Tangeni Lungameni will make their debut for the southwestern African nation.
Namibia will kick off its campaign against Sri Lanka on Oct. 16.
Featuring a total of 16 teams, the tournament in Australia will be Namibia’s second appearance at the global event.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kavango East beat Ohangwena

March 31, 2018

UNAM too strong for Rehoboth

April 8, 2018

Mad Maroons close in on title

April 17, 2018

President Hage Geingob applauds footballer Shalulile after award...

June 7, 2021

CFC continues to dominate fistball

June 15, 2022

Brave Warriors to face neighbours SA in Cosafa...

June 4, 2018

February 2, 2021

Namibia FA’s transitional leagues to commence in April.

March 3, 2021

Brave Warriors to kick-starts CHAN preparations .

December 9, 2020

Omaheke netball team wants to win Newspaper Cup

March 28, 2018