Namibia announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — Cricket Namibia on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad ahead of the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.

Namibia’s squad is led by captain Gerhard Erasmus. Lohan Louwrens, Divan la Cock and Tangeni Lungameni will make their debut for the southwestern African nation.

Namibia will kick off its campaign against Sri Lanka on Oct. 16.

Featuring a total of 16 teams, the tournament in Australia will be Namibia’s second appearance at the global event. (Xinhua)