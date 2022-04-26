RFA helping to fight the invading locust plague in the south

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, April 26 – Namibia’s Road Fund Administration (RFA) has donated equipment and material worth around N$125 000 to help fight the locust invasion in southern Namibia.

//Kharas governor, Aletha Frederick, accepted the donation to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform at Keetmanshoop on Monday.

It included 20 mist blowers, 200 packs of Efekto cypermethrin, 20 overall reflectors, and 20 pairs of safety boots.

“We had to act promptly and make sure that [with] the invading locust that is ravaging the southern region, combating efforts are assisted,” said Mr. Sheford of the RFA.

In a brief update about the current state of the brown locust invasion, the acting chief scientific officer in the ministry, Mr. Nelson, said due to the cold weather the locust are no longer hatching at the same level as they were before.

“Now we are currently at the rate that we were expecting as usual,” he said. – Namibia Daily News